Factory-built nuclear reactors could power electric cars in UK, says Policy Exchange

25 January 2018 - 13:51 Rachel Morison
Plug-in hybrid and electric cars are expected to be a strong focus in the years to come. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Demand for low-carbon electricity to power a future wave of electric vehicles could be satisfied by small, factory-built nuclear reactors.

As Britain’s old coal and nuclear stations shut from 2025, the nation faces a tough challenge in keeping a future fleet of electric cars powered and meeting the nation’s clean energy goals when renewable sources like wind and solar aren’t available.

"In the next decades, we are going to need previously unthinkable levels of new low-carbon electricity capacity for charging electric vehicles and to replace coal and gas," said Matt Rooney, the author of a report on small reactors for the Policy Exchange research group.

"There is no other low-carbon energy which can match nuclear power for scale and reliability."

The smaller reactors can produce up to 300MW, or about a fifth of the capacity of one of the two units being built at Electricite de France’s (EDF’s) Hinkley Point C, the UK’s first new nuclear plant since 1995.

The reactors are typically manufactured off-site and considered less expensive and more versatile than larger plants.

The Hinkley station is scheduled to start producing power by 2025 in a project costing £18bn. There are plans to follow with more reactors at other locations.

The intermittent nature of solar and wind rules them out of providing all of Britain’s electricity. While battery storage is good as a short-term, small-scale backup, the amount of equipment needed to fill "week-long gaps" in Britain’s energy needs would cost as much as £1-trillion, according to the report.

The UK government pledged £56m of funding for research and development of small nuclear reactors in December.

But policy makers needed to move quickly and endorse a design now to enable deployment in the 2020s, Policy Exchange said.

Bloomberg

For Mazda, the future of driving is not electric

‘Think about these negative consequences for consumers when you have more electric cars. I personally don’t think the age for electric ...
7 days ago

China’s electric-car giant to list in $4.5bn deal

The move gives investors a chance to participate in the world’s largest market for new-energy vehicles
2 days ago

Bumper year put VW on track to be world’s largest car maker, says CEO

The German car company says it sold a record number of vehicles in 2017, and this figure is likely to outstrip rival Toyota’s
7 days ago

