Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is a contender, despite flaws

We have sampled the Fortuner and Everest in their various guises and both are a marked improvement over their predecessors when it comes to overall refinement and drive polish. So when the Triton launched earlier this year and turned out to be a pleasant surprise for the team, particularly on refinement and ride quality, you can imagine how we anticipated its SUV sibling, the Pajero Sport, to be even better.

First we need to cast our attention to the styling which, from the front and side profile at least, arguably sits between the Fortuner and the Everest. There are sharper lines overall and chrome embellishments up front that give the model a more distinct design compared to the Triton. I like it, although things get rather uninspiring towards the rear as I feel the designer’s pen seemed to have run out of creative ink. It is rather slab-sided back there with too much metal expanse and too thin rear light clusters.

Thankfully, the cabin seems to have jogged some creativity back as the overall tactile and perceived quality feels more SUV than utilitarian with plush leather seats (electrically adjustable for the driver’s side) and enough headroom for all three rows of the seven-seat vehicle. However, I still find the actual floor of the vehicle is set a tad too high, which as a result means your legs as a driver are slightly more bent than in its rivals. It is something that also afflicted the previous model.