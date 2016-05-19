ADVICE: What buyers desire

SELLING your car is not always an easy task, whether you are trading it in at a dealership, or trying to sell it privately. However, there are some fundamentals to bear in mind, says Jeff Osborne, head of automotive for the classified website Gumtree.

First there is the brand. Owning a popular car with a high brand value is half the battle won. Moving a Japanese, German or Korean car from a mainstream brand is easy as values and popularity remain relatively high. Resale is harder if your car is a niche brand or model with lower sales volumes — one that has become notorious for poor build quality, high parts prices, poor safety credentials or a very small dealer footprint.

Then there is the body type. Practical vehicles — four-door hatches, sedans, crossovers and double-cab bakkies — are most popular and therefore have a big market. Convertibles, coupes, sportscars and outright performance cars have a potentially smaller audience to appeal to in the used market, but resale values often outstrip the mainstream choices.

When it comes to the size of the engine, large gas guzzlers are out, and small, eco-friendly petrol or diesel engines are very much in vogue. For buyers on a budget, it has everything to do with running costs.

You might be a diehard supporter of the manual gearbox, but with increasing traffic congestion, automatic gearboxes are finding favour. Modern boxes are quick-shifting, often have a controllable sports setting, an optional manual function and keep the engine turning at the speed at which it optimally produces its power.

Then there is the question of accessories. You might have ticked every box when you bought your new sedan, but contrary to popular belief, the factory extras added to a car when it was new mean little come resale time, especially if the accessory is of a sophisticated electronic nature.

The potential for expensive maintenance costs for these add-ons down the line is bigger. Broad-based used vehicle values are calculated purely by averages for that car in terms of sales volumes, popularity and stock availability. Those extras are generally not part of that calculation, although items such as satellite navigation or styling packages can sometimes boost the value.

What about colour? In SA, white and silver are the easiest to resell, according to Osborne. In Europe, the converse is true — darker colours are favoured over lighter ones. Buyer preference revolves around white, silver/ grey, black/blue, red and shades of yellow, brown and green.

So there is more to it than simply putting down "one lady owner". All of these elements should be considered, not just when you come to sell your car, but when you buy it too. After all, while depreciation is the norm, you do want your car to retain as much of its value as possible.