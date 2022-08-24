Huawei flagship laptop delivers high performance for optimal multi-device collaboration
The ultimate and elegant MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, is now on-shelf in SA
The high-performance flagship laptop Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, is now available in selected retailers in SA. The laptop delivers the MateBook series’ signature design and innovation DNA with a new and unique minimalist design highlighted by a 3.1K Real Colour FullView Display and an ultra-slim magnesium alloy body.
Thanks to the EvoTM certified 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, consumers can expect unparalleled peak performance. In addition to the futuristic Super Device features which enable seamless multi-device collaboration, it incorporates a premium overall user experience.
Real Colour FullView Display
It features a 14.2-inch screen with 3.1K (3120 x 2080) high resolution and 264 PPI with the iconic Huawei Real Colour FullView Display and advanced universal colour consistency technology, creating an exceptional visual experience with stunning effects. Consumers are able to switch between a 60Hz and a 90Hz refresh rate depending on their needs. Thanks to the application of advanced techniques such as the micro-arc oxidation coating process, a new skin-soothing metallic body is created out of magnesium alloys for the laptop. It weighs just 1.26 kg, making it highly portable.
The Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, reaches a thermal design power of 30W under performance mode. This flagship device comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 5200MHz dual-channel high-speed memory and supports up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD (also available in 512 GB) for more an efficient read, storage and compression of large files and smoother switchover across multiple tasks.
Multi-device collaboration
The Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, takes multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to Super Device, allowing for high levels of productivity. It enables users to effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate seamlessly. Simply place the Huawei FreeBuds 4i, mouse or speakers close to the Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, and the laptop will automatically identify the other Huawei devices and provide a prompt and easy pairing.
In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched Huawei Mate Xs 2 and tablets like the new Huawei MatePad 10.4, 2022 Edition, once users have wirelessly connected their phone, they will see its user interface (UI) appear on their laptop screen so they can operate it as though their smartphone and laptop were one device. Users can access and edit their files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from their phone through their MateBook and even use the mouse and keyboard to control their smartphone.
The Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, is also able to connect to a Huawei MateView GT monitor, so you can view your work on an even larger screen.
Cutting-edge AI camera features
The new Huawei MateBook X Pro's pressure-sensitive touchpad uses eight independent piezoelectric ceramic plates for comprehensive vibration feedback. The touchpad responds to taps instantly.
Additionally, the Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, comes with an HD camera on the top narrow bezel, which integrates the AI camera features to support the video effects of beauty and virtual backgrounds. Consumers can select and apply video effects by going to the control centre at any given time.
The multi-use charger
Consumers also get a 60Wh (rated capacity) super-large battery and a compact 90W charger supporting SuperCharge with the Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition. The charger can be used to charge laptops, phones and tablets, making it a perfect companion during trips. The Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, also features a quad-mic set-up that is placed along the edges. Together, they support voice pickup from sources of up to 5m away.
In addition, during a call, even if the other party's device does not support noise reduction, the receive signal AI noise reduction algorithm can perform noise reduction on the other party's voice. The Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, is also equipped with six speakers. The sound system, in combination with Huawei's Targeted Sound Field technology, brings impressive stereo sound with clear sound layers and sense of direction.
For an impressive user experience, get the Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, at R39,999 from the Huawei online store or from selected retailers (including Vodacom and Incredible Connection).
If you’re looking for a high-performance laptop that assists you in getting more done, using the power of collaboration, then look no further.
This article was paid for by Huawei.