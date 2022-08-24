Huawei flagship laptop delivers high performance for optimal multi-device collaboration

The high-performance flagship laptop Huawei MateBook X Pro, Premium Edition, is now available in selected retailers in SA. The laptop delivers the MateBook series’ signature design and innovation DNA with a new and unique minimalist design highlighted by a 3.1K Real Colour FullView Display and an ultra-slim magnesium alloy body.

Thanks to the EvoTM certified 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, consumers can expect unparalleled peak performance. In addition to the futuristic Super Device features which enable seamless multi-device collaboration, it incorporates a premium overall user experience.

Real Colour FullView Display

It features a 14.2-inch screen with 3.1K (3120 x 2080) high resolution and 264 PPI with the iconic Huawei Real Colour FullView Display and advanced universal colour consistency technology, creating an exceptional visual experience with stunning effects. Consumers are able to switch between a 60Hz and a 90Hz refresh rate depending on their needs. Thanks to the application of advanced techniques such as the micro-arc oxidation coating process, a new skin-soothing metallic body is created out of magnesium alloys for the laptop. It weighs just 1.26 kg, making it highly portable.