Work smarter and more seamlessly with Huawei's MateBook B Series laptops
These powerful computers easily connect to other devices to maximise productivity and collaboration
We’re living in an era that demands constant connectivity and collaboration, and the extent to which we’re creating and sharing content across multiple devices is likely only to grow.
The coexistence of multiple screens — phones, tablets, laptops and PCs — is especially common in the business world, particularly as companies continue to embrace the possibilities of remote working.
To maximise productivity, businesses and individuals need devices that work together easily, handle large and frequent data transfers and pose no security risks — devices such as the laptops in Huawei’s MateBook B Series.
Fans of the brand’s MateBooks will be familiar with the quality of these laptops and the trio in the B Series — the B7-410, B3-420 and B3-520 — are even more impressive thanks to upgraded processors and displays.
The sleek and slim B7-410 is the Huawei’s flagship business laptop. Weighing just 1.33kg, it’s the idea companion for professionals who’ve embraced a hybrid, and therefore mobile, way of working. The B3-520 and B3-420 are more all-round in nature and feature equally stylish minimalist designs.
All three are powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, boast FullView Display to offer an immersive viewing experience, and feature Multi-Screen Collaboration. This means they work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones, allowing you to move easily between devices without any unnecessary delays or syncing issues.
However, just because they connect easily with other devices doesn’t mean MateBook B Series laptops pose any security risks. They come standard with a TPM2.0 security chip that safeguards data confidentiality, integrity and usability.
This chip not only saves and manages BIOS and hard-drive passwords, it also supports the encryption of system and app login credentials. This means it can encrypt the login details of your online banking, messaging and email apps, providing additional security for sensitive information.
These laptops all come with high-speed Wi-Fi 6 support too. Coupled with a Wi-Fi 6 router, this allows for wider signal coverage, more powerful anti-interference and a faster and more stable connection.
All this adds up to the Huawei Matebook B Series enabling you to work smarter and more seamlessly in an ever-evolving business world.
The Huawei Matebook B Series is available through Pinnacle (huawei@pinnacle.co.za; 011 265 300) and Mustek (emyL@mustek.co.za; 011 237 1415).
This article was paid for by Huawei.