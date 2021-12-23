Work smarter and more seamlessly with Huawei's MateBook B Series laptops

We’re living in an era that demands constant connectivity and collaboration, and the extent to which we’re creating and sharing content across multiple devices is likely only to grow.

The coexistence of multiple screens — phones, tablets, laptops and PCs — is especially common in the business world, particularly as companies continue to embrace the possibilities of remote working.

To maximise productivity, businesses and individuals need devices that work together easily, handle large and frequent data transfers and pose no security risks — devices such as the laptops in Huawei’s MateBook B Series.

Fans of the brand’s MateBooks will be familiar with the quality of these laptops and the trio in the B Series — the B7-410, B3-420 and B3-520 — are even more impressive thanks to upgraded processors and displays.

The sleek and slim B7-410 is the Huawei’s flagship business laptop. Weighing just 1.33kg, it’s the idea companion for professionals who’ve embraced a hybrid, and therefore mobile, way of working. The B3-520 and B3-420 are more all-round in nature and feature equally stylish minimalist designs.

All three are powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, boast FullView Display to offer an immersive viewing experience, and feature Multi-Screen Collaboration. This means they work seamlessly with Huawei smartphones, allowing you to move easily between devices without any unnecessary delays or syncing issues.