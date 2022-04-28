Tap into the power of Huawei Ads

Huawei Ads is one of the fastest-growing programmatic mobile advertising marketplaces.

It grants advertisers access to the huge pool of more than 730-million users of Huawei devices and applications globally. Along with the Huawei AppGallery, this includes Huawei Browser, Huawei Assistant·Today, Huawei Music, Huawei Video, Huawei Themes and Petal Search.

Huawei Ad’s seamless self-serve platform enables partners and agencies achieve their targets and execute campaigns using the latest tools. It offers real-time bidding, instant market analysis and real-time data.

With the aim of providing the users of its devices with security and a safe surfing environment, Huawei introduced an advanced Open Advertiser Identifier (OAID), a non-permanent device identifier that showcases customised ads to the user while complying with their privacy preferences and local privacy policies.

By tapping into the power of Huawei Ads itself, the technology provider witnessed a 45% growth in tablet sales, 40% in PCs, 37% in wearables, with over 195% quick application distribution year-on-year growth rate. This success provides marketers with a compelling reason to try this advertising marketplace.

It's also worth noting that Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy envisions bringing the Huawei Ads offering to the company’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets and IoT (internet of things) devices.

To learn more about Huawei Ads, email adsmea@huawei.com

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services.