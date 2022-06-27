6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best laptop

If you’re looking for a laptop upgrade, Huawei’s recently launched MateBook D15 offers next-level technology, productivity and enjoyment -making it the ideal device.

Its innovation is part of Huawei’s push to realise the Seamless Artificial Intelligence Life. From the enhanced performance to its immersive viewing experience and fast-charging feature, you will enjoy the user experience.

Here is why the Huawei MateBook D15 comes highly recommended:

1. It’s powered by Intel®

The Huawei MateBook D15 is powered by 11th-generation Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 processor, which accelerates and enhances performance. Fitted with a PCIe SSD and packing up to 8GB + 256GB memory in dual-channel architecture, it offers more possibilities.

Its 2x2 multiple-input multiple-output dual-antenna WLAN, supports a theoretical transfer rate of up to 1,733Mb/s and ensures a more stable connection to keep you going.

2. You’ll get the ultimate visual experience

Get lost in 15.6 inches of beautiful IPS FullView screen. Featuring a 87% screen-to-body ratio and narrow bezels which have been reduced to 5.3mm, its perfect for watching movies, being creative or getting work done.

3. It’s portable and perfect for travel

Designed with portability in mind, the sleek metallic body laptop weighs 1.53kg and has a thickness of 16.9mm, so you can enjoy its immaculate FullView display wherever you are.

4. Connect all your devices to create a super device smart office

With just a simple tap, your smartphone and Huawei MateBook will transform into one super device — even without internet connection.