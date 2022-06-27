6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best laptop
The laptop offers enhanced performance, an immersive viewing experience and fast-charging capabilities — perfect for work and play
If you’re looking for a laptop upgrade, Huawei’s recently launched MateBook D15 offers next-level technology, productivity and enjoyment -making it the ideal device.
Its innovation is part of Huawei’s push to realise the Seamless Artificial Intelligence Life. From the enhanced performance to its immersive viewing experience and fast-charging feature, you will enjoy the user experience.
Here is why the Huawei MateBook D15 comes highly recommended:
1. It’s powered by Intel®
The Huawei MateBook D15 is powered by 11th-generation Intel® Core™ i3-1115G4 processor, which accelerates and enhances performance. Fitted with a PCIe SSD and packing up to 8GB + 256GB memory in dual-channel architecture, it offers more possibilities.
Its 2x2 multiple-input multiple-output dual-antenna WLAN, supports a theoretical transfer rate of up to 1,733Mb/s and ensures a more stable connection to keep you going.
2. You’ll get the ultimate visual experience
Get lost in 15.6 inches of beautiful IPS FullView screen. Featuring a 87% screen-to-body ratio and narrow bezels which have been reduced to 5.3mm, its perfect for watching movies, being creative or getting work done.
3. It’s portable and perfect for travel
Designed with portability in mind, the sleek metallic body laptop weighs 1.53kg and has a thickness of 16.9mm, so you can enjoy its immaculate FullView display wherever you are.
4. Connect all your devices to create a super device smart office
With just a simple tap, your smartphone and Huawei MateBook will transform into one super device — even without internet connection.
Your smartphone screen appears on your laptop, which allows you to drag and drop files between the two and edit the files on your laptop while messaging colleagues on your smartphone using the same keyboard and mouse.
This cross-device collaboration makes life and work easier.
5. It comes with a Supercharger
The Huawei MateBook D15 comes with a 65W USB-C charger that fits perfectly in your pocket, so you can charge on the go. It can charge your laptop battery to 53% in 30 minutes. It also supports fast charging and data transfer for your smartphone.
If you spend a lot of time in front of the screen, the TÜV Rheinland certified display reduces eye-impairing blue light significantly to ensure your viewing pleasure and long-term optical health.
6. It has more than enough space
The Huawei MateBook D15 draws on two hard drive slots to deliver the perfect combination of speed and power. It blends the rapid response times of its solid-state drive with the exceptional data memory of its hard disk drive, so it can handle any task, whether its business or pleasure, with ease.
You can purchase the Huawei MateBook D15 for R11,999 from the Huawei Online Store.
This article was paid for by Huawei.