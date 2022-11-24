A provocative thought experiment on race and prejudice

With Wall Street shut for a public holiday, it is up to Europe to continue a rebound in market confidence that has been building for a month
Partial or associate membership of the single market would repair Brexit’s biggest defects
Former health minister resigned from his post in the wake of the scandal in August 2021
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
The deal, worth R105m, will result in Clicks taking full ownership of the franchise
Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
UAE-brokered talks were linked to resumption of Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine, according to three sources
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
The new book by Mohsin Hamid, The Last White Man, starts with a mind-blowing concept. The protagonist, Anders, wakes up one morning with the shocking realisation that he has changed from white to black.
There are immediate practicalities: faking illness to avoid going to work, steering clear of his more-off-than-on girlfriend, putting off visiting his father, staying at home with the curtains closed. These measures, Anders knows, can only be temporary. For the first few days his identity is out of whack. After a week or so, how will he cope? Will he go mad?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A provocative thought experiment on race and prejudice
Mohsin Hamid’s 'The Last White Man' suggests that things that fall apart can be put back together
The new book by Mohsin Hamid, The Last White Man, starts with a mind-blowing concept. The protagonist, Anders, wakes up one morning with the shocking realisation that he has changed from white to black.
There are immediate practicalities: faking illness to avoid going to work, steering clear of his more-off-than-on girlfriend, putting off visiting his father, staying at home with the curtains closed. These measures, Anders knows, can only be temporary. For the first few days his identity is out of whack. After a week or so, how will he cope? Will he go mad?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.