×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Books

Why Africa is not just ‘poverty or safari with nothing in between’

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 05:10 John Fraser

I loved, admired, enjoyed and devoured this book. Having learnt a sort of history in the short-trousered classrooms of Johannesburg in the 1960s, it has revealed to me just how vast, complex, wondrous, energetic and magical our troubled continent can also be.  

This Nigerian author, with a playful pen, a deep passion and more than a dollop of scholarly knowledge has mixed a tangy, heady cocktail of a book. At times uplifting, witty and exuberant, full of his passion for his country and his continent. At times deeply sombre, as he talks of some of the bestial things the colonial occupiers did to the deeply unfortunate indigenous inhabitants...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.