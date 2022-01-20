BOOK REVIEW: Accounting for the West’s political and military failure in Afghanistan
20 January 2022 - 05:08
While hundreds of millions of us impotently watched as front pages and TV screens showed the horror and despair of the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan, the two authors of this book were busy working around the clock to help their friends get out of the place.
Having spent considerable time as top advisers to Nato generals and Afghan political leaders, mingling with the people, travelling extensively — and even talking to the Taliban — the pair received a flood of cries for help as the Taliban advanced on Kabul. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now