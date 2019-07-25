BOOK EXTRACT: So You Want to Build a Startup?

In the case of the Philips pitch, I gave myself a pep talk and decided — as Melissa would always put it — “to put on my big girl panties” and just go for it. I called up Thomas and said “We’re on mate, let’s do it.” He was thrilled that I’d had a change of heart and we immediately began plotting and planning.

Because my staff were consumed with servicing current clients, I decided not to put them under pressure to do a last-minute pitch. Instead, I would do it myself. I did a quickfire brainstorm with my top people and worked that night and early the next morning to put together a presentation for the next day.

I knew Philips was a business-to-business play, even though most people thought of it as a consumer business. Philips presented an interesting challenge as it was a very well-known and innovative tech brand, but it belonged to the old era, not the internet age. It was your “grandfather’s technology brand” as opposed to the tech brand of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs.

My presentation was full of business-to-business marketing techniques and ideas, and packed with stats and graphs. It was not your typical marketing agency presentation. The presentation was focused on editorial content as a means of marketing, backed by a business strategy, as opposed to the typical traditional agency fare of “creative ideas”.

Thomas and I flew to Joburg together in business class. We were doing this gig in style, with Thomas reading out inspirational passages from the book Confessions of an Advertising Man by the great David Ogilvy himself, on how the famous advertising agency won their pitches. We were inspired, motivated, and we were going to kick ass.

We were the second agency to pitch, and midway through I didn’t feel it was going well. At one point, the Philips marketing director, a stylish and well-groomed Kenyan by the name of Julieah Muthama, who had been strangely quiet throughout the presentation, stopped me mid-sentence to let Thomas and I know her thoughts. She said, “You know, I have a problem with professionalism in your industry.” I thought to myself, “Here we go. We just wasted a late night and a business-class plane ticket.”

After an awkward pause that seemed to last a year, Julieah added, “But your agency is different.” I don’t know why she was being so cryptic. I think she secretly enjoyed the game, the suspense, the anticipation, and putting us through the wringer. She told us how impressed she was with our pitch. We were the only agency to actually answer the brief and refer properly to her company’s business-to-business target market.

The meeting went so well that we ate into 45 minutes of pitch time by the next rival agency, World Wide Creative. I’ll never forget passing that agency’s creative head, Fred Roed, in the corridor, fresh from his pitch.

“Oh, so this is how you do business, Buckland?’ he asked wryly. He was half-joking, half-irritated that I had eaten into his time. I gave Fred a wink and said, “Good luck, mate.” Later, we were told that we had won the account. What is more, we had beaten some very reputable agencies, including much larger ones that had been in the game far longer.

A major lesson for me in this is that, as founder and MD of the company, you are also the “seller-in-chief”. Whether you like it or not, you need to sell — and you need to do the deals.

When mentoring or investing in startups, I always look for that commitment, either in the founder or in his or her team. I am extremely wary of startup teams who lack a strong business development personality. No-one sells your business or your concept better than you. It’s something that the founder team needs to own and control completely, especially when the company is in the nascent stages.

Winning the Philips account was transformative for our company. Business-to-business marketing was an area that we intuitively understood and were good at, and the size of the account was a landmark for us.

• The above extract is taken from So You Want to Build a Startup? by Matthew Buckland, published by Tafelberg and retailing for R295.

• At the time of his death, Matthew Buckland was a columnist for Business Day