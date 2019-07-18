Tales of fractured souls, lies, dealers in flesh ... and kindness

Beyond the prolific John Boyne, a current favourite of discerning readers, who so magnificently captured the Irish national character in The Heart’s Invisible Furies, a bold new generation of Irish writers is emerging.

From Sally Rooney, whose enormously successful Normal People was named “Best Novel” at the Costa Book Awards, to Lisa McInerney, Anne Griffin, Niamh Boyce and Anna Burns, the winner of last year’s Booker Prize for Milkman, there’s a wealth of contemporary Irish stories demanding to be read.

One of the most unpredictable and finely crafted is Donal Ryan’s From a Low and Quiet Sea, which made the Booker longlist last year. His fourth novel, it reads at first like a collection of three stories whose clever connection only becomes clearer in the final chapter.

The opening section is distinctly un-Irish. Farouk, a Syrian doctor, recounts the story of how he made the decision to leave his country. Determined to shelter his daughter from the approaching terror, he tells her the gunfire she hears is the noise made by a machine used to frighten birds away from the crops. It’s a scene reminiscent of Roberto Benigni’s film Life is Beautiful, in which the father convinces his son that their internment in a concentration camp is merely a game. Fate, Ryan reminds the reader, renders us powerless to protect our loved ones.