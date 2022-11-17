MultiChoice gives customers ‘A World of More’ with its new range of tech offerings

MultiChoice is evolving from a traditional video entertainment business into a diversified-platform business focused on technology and content aggregation to give customers a seamless experience.

The brand’s near 30-year history in providing local and international content and seeing SuperSport grow into a global sports-broadcasting powerhouse will help ensure the transition to tech will focus on better customer centricity, solving customer needs, as well as the future customers who will join the company for its array of services, rather than “just” for video entertainment.

‘A World of More’

The transition is led under the banner, ‘A World of More’, with the company aiming to create value that extends beyond entertainment for customers. Looking to the future, MultiChoice aims to become an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a plethora of services to meet their needs.​ The brand will continue to focus on maintaining the strongest content offering in Africa, but will bolster that with additional services.

‘A World of More’ means delivering value with more: World-class entertainment; ways to get connected, rewarded, to pay, to watch and to feel secure; places to learn; sports and essential services — all in one ecosystem.

Customers are looking for products and services that offer convenience, solve their challenges and enrich their lives — and MultiChoice continues to build a hub of services that meet those needs.

Over the last few years, MultiChoice has been preparing for this evolution by investing in products internally and in start-ups across Africa that are on the cutting edge of solutions that complement its evolving business offering.

That has been realised with investments in a cybersecurity solution; a sports-betting solution; an on-demand medical and armed security response; insurance and financial services; and rewards — all linked to one platform and underpinned by connectivity in the form of DStv Internet.

DStv Internet, your wireless data solution

Access to DStv was previously dependent on an available decoder and a satellite dish, but with the launch of the DStv app in 2020, people could stream on their mobile devices and smart TVs. Wireless data solution DStv Internet was launched in September 2021, helping more people in SA get online with cost-effective capped internet access in areas without fibre infrastructure.