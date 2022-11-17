MultiChoice gives customers ‘A World of More’ with its new range of tech offerings
Rest easy knowing your entertainment and essential needs are taken care of with MultiChoice’s latest technology and lifestyle apps
MultiChoice is evolving from a traditional video entertainment business into a diversified-platform business focused on technology and content aggregation to give customers a seamless experience.
The brand’s near 30-year history in providing local and international content and seeing SuperSport grow into a global sports-broadcasting powerhouse will help ensure the transition to tech will focus on better customer centricity, solving customer needs, as well as the future customers who will join the company for its array of services, rather than “just” for video entertainment.
‘A World of More’
The transition is led under the banner, ‘A World of More’, with the company aiming to create value that extends beyond entertainment for customers. Looking to the future, MultiChoice aims to become an integrated digital ecosystem where customers can access a plethora of services to meet their needs. The brand will continue to focus on maintaining the strongest content offering in Africa, but will bolster that with additional services.
‘A World of More’ means delivering value with more: World-class entertainment; ways to get connected, rewarded, to pay, to watch and to feel secure; places to learn; sports and essential services — all in one ecosystem.
Customers are looking for products and services that offer convenience, solve their challenges and enrich their lives — and MultiChoice continues to build a hub of services that meet those needs.
Over the last few years, MultiChoice has been preparing for this evolution by investing in products internally and in start-ups across Africa that are on the cutting edge of solutions that complement its evolving business offering.
That has been realised with investments in a cybersecurity solution; a sports-betting solution; an on-demand medical and armed security response; insurance and financial services; and rewards — all linked to one platform and underpinned by connectivity in the form of DStv Internet.
DStv Internet, your wireless data solution
Access to DStv was previously dependent on an available decoder and a satellite dish, but with the launch of the DStv app in 2020, people could stream on their mobile devices and smart TVs. Wireless data solution DStv Internet was launched in September 2021, helping more people in SA get online with cost-effective capped internet access in areas without fibre infrastructure.
In September 2022, the company launched uncapped fibre as part of the DStv Internet offering, giving users faster, smoother and stable internet access. Customers were introduced to an array of services on a digital ecosystem driven by innovative expansion, diversification and transformation.
DStv Streama, your streaming-companion device
Along with the DStv Fibre came the DStv Streama — a TV streaming box that delivers content from DStv and a variety of apps including Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids.
Moving from a streaming application to a platform where customers can aggregate content from their other favourite subscription services — and add the cost of those services to their monthly DStv bill for ease of payment — creates an integrated ecosystem facilitated by MultiChoice and DStv.
The DStv Streama offers 4K streaming quality on 4K-capable TVs, it complements the DStv Explora and Explora Ultra, and it can be used alongside these devices to meet your family’s viewing needs without a DStv dish and infrastructure installation.
As a demonstration of ‘A World of More’, the Streama can be purchased as part of a bundle, which includes the device, an uncapped fibre connection (DStv Internet) and a subscription to DStv Compact via streaming (with the same content and channel offerings as the Explora Compact service).
Emergency medical and security services at your fingertips with Namola
The company’s platform diversification is also highlighted by the acquisition of the Namola app, which offers customers in SA access to affordable, on-demand emergency medical and security services. Namola enables users to summon the nearest vetted private or public security and medical response unit to their location — anywhere, any time — using a connected device.
The app offers SOS functionality with the option to select the type of emergency, which dispatches the most appropriate service to your location. Users get access to crime, fire, accident, medical and sensitive emergency services.
Sporting fun and cash prizes with SuperPicks
A collaboration with leading digital entertainment company BetKing has seen sports-betting offering SuperPicks launch in Nigeria and Ghana. The SuperPicks platform (accessed online and as an Android app) gives sports fans the chance to use their sports knowledge to compete in free-to-play games for bragging rights and cash prizes.
Football Predicter gives players the chance to win a weekly jackpot by correctly predicting the scores of six football fixtures, while the Fantasy game allows users to pick players to form a dream team for a specific match — get the right mix and win big.
While Namola and SuperPicks don’t rely on DStv Internet connectivity to function, they’re an illustration of how the company is aggregating services, rather than content alone, with an eye on the future — and that creates ‘A World of More’.
