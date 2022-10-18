DStv Internet via fibre has arrived. Here’s how to get connected

Consumer needs have evolved beyond consuming content. Trends reveal they are actively engaging on multiple platforms daily to access information and stay in touch with the world.

According to the Digital Quality of Life Index 2021, SA is ranked 68th out of 110 countries. This is based on parameters such as electronic infrastructure, internet quality and affordability. Despite being the highest-ranked of its African counterparts, there is still a long way to go in bridging SA’s digital divide.

DStv has embraced the gap between demand and access to give its customers more of their favourite content in a new strategic value-add: DStv Internet via fibre.

The value in DStv’s internet via fibre offering

Fibre by DStv Internet is a convenient all-inclusive package that gives customers an uncapped fibre connection, and access to more streaming and entertainment via the Streama, a digital media player/TV box.

This new offering includes two products: one that bundles the DStv Compact bouquet and another that offers the top-end Premium bouquet:

Aggressively priced at R699 a month, t he first fibre bundle offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, with a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact subscription.

The second fibre bundle also offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, including a DStv Streama box and DStv Premium for R999 a month.

In both instances, consumers who supply their own decoder get satellite TV included at the same price. Customers are also bound to a 24-month contract.

How to get connected

New customers can access DStv Internet via fibre by visiting the DStv website and following a simple three-step process.

Order online: Prospective customers can check for fibre coverage in their respective areas, select a fibre deal and complete their order online. Delivery and installation: Once the order is complete, DStv technicians will deliver the hardware and book a date for installation. Connection: Users enjoy an uncapped internet connection and endless entertainment with DStv.

DStv’s Streama as a stand-alone offering

The Streama is a digital media player/TV box that delivers content from DStv and other streaming services through any reliable internet connection. It requires a one-off payment of R1,299 or R54 over 24 months. It’s open for anyone to enjoy, granting users access to a wider world of entertainment.

Unlike the DStv Internet via fibre offering, the DStv Streama does not require fibre installation. It’s a plug-and-play process that effectively turns the viewer’s existing TV into a smart TV. Users can stream from a variety of ready-loaded apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube Kids. A DStv subscription is only required to access DStv’s offering.

