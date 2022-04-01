Local is still lekker for Netflix
01 April 2022 - 05:00
Last week at the fourth annual South African Investment Conference, Netflix pledged R929m towards the development of SA productions.
This includes an investment in the streamer’s international production Project Panda — the working title of an upcoming live action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga One Piece, which is in production at Cape Town studios in partnership with SA company Film Afrika...
