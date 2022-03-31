BOOK REVIEW: A masterpiece in the study of discomfort and disquiet
31 March 2022 - 05:00
Can you describe a character-driven novel as a page turner? If it’s by the formidable, compulsively readable Anne Tyler, the answer is yes.
Tyler, 80, from Baltimore, has sold 10-million books during her 50-year career. In 1998, she won the Pulitzer Prize for Breathing Lessons. That same year her best-selling 1985 novel, Accidental Tourist, was turned into a major film starring William Hurt and Kathleen Turner. Tyler’s 20th novel, A Spool of Blue Thread, was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2015. Her latest work, French Braid, came out on Tuesday...
