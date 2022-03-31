News & Fox / Digital How websites trick you into accepting cookies Google and Facebook were fined €150m and €60m respectively by France’s privacy watchdog last year on the matter of cookie buttons

How often do you just click "accept all cookies" when visiting a website? It seems easier to click that one prominent button than fight your way through several screens and clicks to reject cookies, or to accept only the bare minimum, doesn’t it?That difficulty, it has emerged, is a co-ordinated attempt by websites to make it harder to reject the cookies, and easier for them to keep tracking you digitally.Who are the worst offenders? Would you believe it’s Google and Facebook — which the French privacy watchdog last year fined €150m and €60m respectively? They had three months from January to rectify the settings.The Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL) found "facebook.com, google.fr and youtube.com do not make refusing cookies as easy as to accept them".These three sites "offer a button allowing the user to immediately accept cookies. However, they do not provide an equivalent solution (button or other) enabling the internet user to easily refuse the deposi...