Five things to watch this weekend Autobiographical drama and docuseries, behind the Covid-19 scene, bloodthirsty hockey and something slightly disturbing — what to stream

Minari — Showmax

Lee Isaac Chung’s quietly moving semi-autobiographical tale of a striving but ordinary Korean American family’s search for their slice of the promises of the American dream is a timeously resonant coming of age tale, thankfully free of sentimentality. In 1980s Reagan-era Arkansas Jacob (Steven Yeung) drags his family from the sunny climes of California to a trailer home in the middle of nowhere where he’s convinced the rich soil will provide the perfect environment for his planned Garden of Eden — a farm to grow Korean vegetables to feed a growing population of immigrants hungry for the tastes of home. The only things that stand in Jacob’s way are his own stubbornness, pride and tunnel-visioned determination that failure is not an option, no matter the consequences to the fragile balance of his already beleaguered family...