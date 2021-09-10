Life / Motoring

Concours SA 2021 cancelled again

Annual classic-car contest cancelled for second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic

10 September 2021 - 12:17 Motor News Reporter
Concours SA was last held at Steyn City in 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED
Concours SA was last held at Steyn City in 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED

Concours SA has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual classic-car contest, last held at Steyn City in 2019, was set to take place in Johannesburg on October 23-24, bringing together a line-up of rare classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control, and despite our best efforts, it is with regret that we are forced to cancel Concours SA for 2021,” said spokesperson Greg Marucchi.

“We are optimistic that the situation will be better in 2022 and we will be able to plan and execute our event in the usual manner.”

A number of local motoring events have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis, including the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami which was recently postponed for the second year in a row.

The 2021 Simola Hillclimb was held last weekend after being cancelled last year, but took place without spectators.

