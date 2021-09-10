Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Maverick Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Aragon

After his controversial exit from Yamaha, the Spaniard is back in action this weekend

10 September 2021 - 11:00 Motor News Reporter
Maverick Vinales joins Aprilia from this weekend's Aragon MotoGP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Maverick Vinales joins Aprilia from this weekend's Aragon MotoGP. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Maverick Vinales makes his debut for Aprilia in this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP in Spain after controversially parting ways with Yamaha midseason.

After a deteriorating relationship with Yamaha, the nine-time race winner was dropped by the team after deliberately trying to damage his bike’s engine during the Styrian GP on August 8.

Shortly afterwards he announced his move to Aprilia in 2022, but his debut has been brought forward to this weekend’s Aragon race and he will see out the rest of the season with the Italian team, taking over from Lorenzo Savadori who remains as test rider.

Vinales joins Aprilia alongside Aleix Espargaro, his former Suzuki teammate in 2015 and 2016.

Aprilia celebrated its first MotoGP podium at the most recent round, the British Moto GP on August 27, when Espargaro finished third.

Yamaha brought British rider Cal Crutchlow out of retirement to stand in for Vinales at the British race, where he placed 17th, and he is back on the bike this weekend. Franco Morbidelli, riding for the satellite Yamaha SRT team, is expected to take Vinales’s Yamaha seat full time next season.

This weekend’s 13th round of the championship sees Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) leading the standings on 206 points, with reigning champion Joan Mir (Suzuki) second on 141.

SA’s Brad Binder (KTM), winner of the dramatic rain-affected Austrian GP on August 15, is sixth on 108 points.

Vinales, Yamaha part ways with immediate effect

Team drops Spanish rider after he allegedly tried to destroy his bike's engine
Life
2 weeks ago

Quartararo extends MotoGP title lead with Silverstone victory

Suzuki rider Alex Rins second for his first podium finish of the season as SA's Brad Binder finishes sixth
Life
1 week ago

SA’s Binder in heroic victory in Austria as tyre gamble pays off

Rider opts to stick to slick tyres on a wet and slippery Spielberg track
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Didi to shake up SA ride-hailing with lower ...
Life / Motoring
2.
SA’s most fuel-friendly small cars
Life / Motoring
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Schumacher’s wife says they are carrying on as a ...
Life / Motoring
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Visual literacy in the age of ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Italian great Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Pedrosa to race as wild card in Austrian MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Emotional Marquez takes German MotoGP in comeback win

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.