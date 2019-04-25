Where to stream Game of Thrones online in South Africa
Set up a meeting with Game of Thrones at Westeros with you and your laptop or smart TV
This April, one of the greatest fantasy sagas comes to an end. The armies of the seven kingdoms will battle, the White Walkers will seek to blanket Westeros in an infinite blizzard, and the Iron Throne is up for grabs.
Sound unfamiliar to you? Well if you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you might have missed out on the hit adaptation that is HBO’s Game of Thrones. Born from the George RR Martin books that detail a song of fire and ice, Game of Thrones is a masterpiece of storytelling and medieval warfare, all wrapped up in a tale of fantasy and regular backstabbing. And it’s never too late to start watching.
Season 8 has just hit our shores, fresh from the US. You can watch Game of Thrones at the same time as the rest of the world on Monday mornings on M-Net (only) at 3am, online on DStv Now or on Showmax on Mondays at 10pm.
Either way, you’ll want to join the Night’s Watch.
How to get Showmax
Don’t have Showmax? Here’s how to sign up:
New subscribers can go to showmax.com and get a 14-day free trial. After the free trial, Showmax costs R99 per month. DStv Premium subscribers can add Showmax to their subscriptions for free. Go to showmax.com/dstv.
This article was paid for by Showmax and DStv Now.