Ambitious exhibition explores how art engages in futurist debate

Can art tell the future?

If the curators of an ambitious group exhibition in celebration of Stellenbosch University’s centenary have it right, art needs not pander to science fiction. It can and should participate constructively in conversations about the future, especially of higher education.

If the title Forward? Forward! Forward ... sounds a little chewy, its open-endedness is not so puerile, given the challenges facing real artists in an unstable global environment. It could be one of the most important projects undertaken by the university’s museum — an apt move given the 100 years of education and culture celebrated.

The theme of the show, tuned to the future of a critical educational institution — like many others on the cusp of dramatic change and challenges — is serious: What will art be? And what will higher education become? And how can the practice of art be involved?