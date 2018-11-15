Buildings are Rotterdam’s dizzying delight

Emerging from the Blaak underground station, I encountered a row of houses that seemed to be in danger of collapsing onto the street. Known as the Cube Houses, these 38 sunflower-yellow homes were designed as tilted cubes balanced on poles, like tree houses in a forest. The Dutch architect Piet Blom was inspired by the Ponte Vecchio in Florence.

The hexagonal shape of these unusual dwellings represents the internal geometry of a beehive with its well organised social structure — even the pavement tiles are hexagonal as is the residential tower alongside known as The Pencil.

Inside, the décor matches the unusual exterior. The angles of walls and windows made it feel like stepping inside a geometry set, a somewhat sci-fi living arrangement. It is certainly not for people with vertigo — peering out of the windows, I was disoriented by the sight of the environment tilting. It might be hard to return to after one too many beers!

Across a piazza is another remarkable example of urban architecture where form meets fun and function. The Markthal, designed by Willie Maas and opened in 2014, inverts the classic U shape, its interior space housing an enormous food hall. The sides and roof of the structure contain apartments that have windows onto the food hall.

The inside walls contain possibly the world’s largest art work. Titled Horn of Plenty, the mural depicting fruit, vegetables and butterflies provides a riot of colour, vibrancy and quirky humour. Amid a wide range of international cuisines, I went in search of the holy grail of Dutch snacks called poffertjes, mini pancakes doused in melted butter and icing sugar.

Part of the regeneration of the southern quarter of the city, the Erasmus bridge was opened in 1996. Known affectionately as The Swan, it traverses the Nieuwe Maas waterway, linking the city centre to the Wilhelminapier, once an industrial area housing the warehouses of the Holland-America Line that transported almost 2-million emigrants to the US. Now it is home to a series of buildings by some architectural giants — like an outdoor, international exhibition except that these buildings are fully functioning as multipurpose office blocks, homes, restaurants and museums.