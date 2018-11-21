Tree sculptures grow from litter on Durban’s beachfront

“Wherever I go I see garbage everywhere, on our streets and on our beaches, and I have been thinking to myself ‘how can we reduce this?’,” he says.

Dlamini works predominantly as a painter, portraying how people live and doing portraits on commission. “When this project came up, it offered a way to spread the message that everyone has to stop throwing down their litter and start looking after nature.

“We picked up all the litter we are using for the trees from Durban’s beachfront where people go and enjoy themselves but leave a mess behind even though dustbins are right there.”

The Arts for a Healthy Lifestyle Project is co-ordinated by Durban-based Mzansi Arts Development Ensemble, which focuses on training and development in the creative industry in partnership with urban and rural communities. The litter project was made possible through a R30,000 development grant from the Arts & Culture Trust, funded by Nedbank.

The two-metre high litter trees will be installed as a permanent exhibition in Durban’s parks. People will be invited to add their litter to the trees, to contribute to their “growth”.

“Using rubbish to make art is a broadminded approach to show people how much rubbish we generate and that humans are destroying the environment by not caring about where they throw rubbish, which just adds to all the pollution,” says artist Lizeka Shezi while weaving a wrapping of beer six-packs to her tree-trunk cladding.