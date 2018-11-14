Louvre Abu Dhabi rains light on the art inside

On the route to the Louvre Abu Dhabi is Ferrari World, the Formula 1 Circuit and Warner Bros Theme Park. Architecture superstar Jean Nouvel’s building seems to float into the sea with its “rain of light” created by a complex geometric pattern of stars.

The building is almost blindingly white against the blue seas and skies of Abu Dhabi, and it is impossible to grasp its full scale on arrival. The design is immediately apparent but the full impact comes much later — like a gift that reveals itself — until finally it takes your breath away.

The Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates its one-year anniversary in November. Nouvel has placed windows in the galleries which all differ architecturally and show different aspects and angles of the museum — almost like landscape art in constant motion.