Veteran actors Kani and Whitehead set to bring to life story of an African holocaust

The script began to unfold 16 years ago after a chance meeting between former president Thabo Mbeki and celebrated actor and director John Kani. Now theatre audiences are poised to watch the play with the longest development in the history of South African theatre.

After several exchanges of notes between Mbeki and Kani, and drawing in the talent of legendary actor Robert Whitehead (of Isidingo fame) and gifted theatre director Lesedi Job, a brutal European king will be put on trial.

Congo: The Trial of King Leopold II opens at the Market Theatre on October 12 and is bound to attract a wide range of audiences, among them politicians, academics, historians, experts on African politics and lovers of theatre.

The play deals with the complexity, controversy and tragedy in the 19th and 20th centuries after a charming, cunning and greedy European king bizarrely laid claim to a country as his personal property. King Leopold 11 of Belgium reduced almost by half the population of what was then called Congo Free State while the world looked the other way.

Kani plays the role of the people’s advocate Xoli Mlambo, and Whitehead is King Leopold 11. The veteran actors are charged with delivering a story about brutality and justice.

The story has several complex layers. Tackling one of the worst tragedies to have befallen Africa in a posthumous trial, the play is expected to get the country and the continent talking.

“One of the most tragic realities of today is the unfortunate assumption that African leaders are just corrupt, without looking deep into the history of colonialism and how its effects have a direct role in African leadership style today,” Kani says. “The truth is that our leaders inherited corrupt practices from the colonialists, complete with the whole system of governance.”

Whitehead says that after King Leopold died and Congo Free State became a “proper” colony of Belgium, there was no time to deal with its history as World War l broke out “and that terrible history was soon forgotten and wiped out”.

Kani says Mbeki had, on several occasions, reminded him about the tragedy in the Congo. “I started working seriously on the play with Robert a long time ago, and somehow had no idea when it was going to be on stage,” he explains.

“But then sometime this year Mbeki – who never gave up on the idea of the play – bumped into me again and asked me about the play. And eventually we had to regroup and polish up the script that I and Robert had been working on.”

Kani says he roped in Job, who he regards as one of the most talented female directors in contemporary theatre. The script changed again to include her suggestions.