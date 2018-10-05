Tender story reaches beyond lesbian issues to universal love and loss

Malcolm writes that Faÿ apparently asked the Vichy chief of state Philippe Pétain to protect Stein and Toklas — and their art collection — during the war. She also writes that Stein admired Pétain and translated his anti-Semitic speeches into English.

But this nonlinear play points to something universal. The old 19th century of one size fits all no longer applies. In its place is the recognition of peoples’ unique differences and responses. And yet, the desire to be loved, no matter your gender orientation, is a universal drive.

Actors Shirley Johnston and Lynita Crofford are adamant that the subject of Gertrude Stein and a Companion is not homosexuality. At its core, it’s a play about primary relationships featuring love and inevitable loss.

“For me it’s about companionship, relationships. So, it doesn’t matter that they are two women who fall in love no matter what their orientation. That’s why it’s important,” says Crofford.

Johnston didn’t “think at all” about it being about two lesbians. “I just thought about that period and I just love that period,” she says.

Unlike many lesbian-themed films with corny characterisation, dismal dialogue, pathetic plots and silly stereotypes that come across as an excuse for eye candy and fantasy for heterosexual males, Gertrude Stein and a Companion has a tight, snappy, script generously scattered with peppery, witty repartee suggestive of Stein’s quirky writing style.

The audiences are never allowed to drift. The direction by Chris Weare is tight, unmawkish and the acting inspired and true.

The title, which gives one woman a name and the other just a role, immediately informs about the hierarchy between the women. Stein is the overt sun and Toklas the covert moon and the power behind the throne.

The title is a reference to the macho but marshmallow-hearted writer Hemingway, who was in love with Stein. He was jealous of Toklas’ place in Stein’s life and her role as gatekeeper. So Hemingway punished Toklas by refusing to use her name.

After 40, many women complain that they become invisible. Men instinctively and unconsciously intuit they are no longer fertile and turn their gaze to those with fresher eggs.

Crofford wasn’t going to be held back by this. Recognising that few directors were going to come banging at her door offering parts, she became proactive. She had acted in her own creation, Violet Online and Love Me Tinder, about online dating, and more recently played a man in Taming of the Shrew at Maynardville.

Johnston’s last role was in Death of Colonialist — a play “steeped in realism”. Crofford asked friend and director Marthinus Basson if he could recommend a two-hander as she didn’t want to do another one-woman show. He suggested Gertrude Stein and a Companion.

She offered the second part to Johnson as a birthday gift. They hadn’t acted together for 30 years and Johnston was delighted. They asked Weare if he would direct. “We took quite a chance, as this play is not the kind of work major theatres are doing now,” Crofford says.

She enjoys the detail Weare brings to the script and acting. “He knows how to guide you,” she says. One of the difficulties for Crofford was the physical aspect of ageing and, in particular, the nonchronical way her character moves between ages.