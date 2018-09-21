HALF ART
CHRIS THURMAN: A play that will not let you off the hook on the violence below the surface of language
lan Committie and Nicole Fortuin veer between eloquence and halting miscommunication in a riveting production of David Mamet’s Oleanna
21 September 2018 - 05:05
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.