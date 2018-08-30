The culturally cool art in your city

There are some great new art exhibitions on around the country. The FM has chosen three eclectic examples we think you should make an effort to catch.

Yinka Shonibare MBE: Ruins Decorated, Goodman Gallery, Joburg

With his use of everything from fabric to film, London-born and Lagos-raised Shonibare will, with his new show, make you think about narratives of power and reinvention in relation to the rise and fall of Western empires and Africa’s struggles for independence.