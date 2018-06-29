The hottest show on legs will electrify Cape Town and Joburg audiences this August

Presented by 947 Cape Talk and Channel 24, Australia’s most successful theatrical export, Dein Perry’s Tap Dogs, will be performing in Cape Town on August 22 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, and in Johannesburg on August 29 at Montecasino.

The global dance sensation has appeared in more than 330 cities and 37 countries, and 12-million people have been dazzled by the energy and imagination of these unique performers.

Tap Dogs has been tapping, beating and dancing its way around the world and now it’s South Africa’s turn to experience the award-winning show that has been described as “Part theatre, part dance, part rock concert and part construction site!” by BBC UK.

Featuring a cast of six dancers and two musicians, the show is a fast-paced, high-energy, theatrical dance performance with live music and is suitable for anyone from ages eight to 80.

The winner of more than 15 international awards, including an Olivier Award (UK), an Obie Award (New York) and a Pegasus Award (Spoleto Festival in Italy), Tap Dogs is a 75-minute show combining the strength and power of workmen with the precision and talent of tap dancing.

Whether they are in water, upside down or jumping through scaffolding, the Tap Dogs dancers have been performing to the beat of their own drum since their world premiere at the Sydney Theatre Festival in January 1995.