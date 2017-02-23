TV shows that keep us glued to the seat and wanting more

Here, for what it’s worth, are my 10 or so best series, in loose order. Most of them can be pretty torrid viewing at times – a bit of "no way!" that keeps me glued to the sofa. But in the age of binge-watching, hey, there’s always the pause button, and ice in the fridge.

Retro All-time Comedy Favourite: WKRP in Cincinatti.

I used to watch this late at night as a drunk teenager, on SABC repeats. And it’s still hilarious and politically so bold — nailing chauvinism, homophobia and racism headlong in almost every show, which was surprising to see when watching them all again recently. Mr Carlson, Johnny Fever, Herb and Jennifer, played by Loni Anderson, make comedy heaven.

Best Couples Therapy: Catastrophe.

Risqué, insightful moments around the madcap results (marriage) of a three-day one-night stand between a visiting Bostonian and an Irish woman, in perfect 25-minute chunks. Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney (who play Sharon and Rob) won the Bafta TV Award for Best Writer: Comedy in 2016.

Funny. Liked by all my users.

Best UK Crime and depiction of love in the generation gap: River

A beautifully underplayed role by Stellan Skarsgård, alongside the troubled effervescence of Nicola Walker, who are cop-mates. She’s in other very good UK crime stuff, like Unforgotten, but not the equally impressive but occasionally nasty Happy Valley. It’s on Netflix. Really fabulous soundtrack.

Best TV Ever: Breaking Bad

Some will say The Wire, Sopranos or Mad Men. Even Seinfeld. (Just please don’t say Friends, but The Simpsons will do.) Sure, Breaking Bad had its ups and downs, but towards the end it was some of the best TV I’ve ever seen, as it all came down to the wire for Walter White and his family. This was the series that kept on giving, that kept on twisting and turning the bolts on a glistening engine of sheer desperation.

Best Sordid Comedy: Shameless (US version)

William H Macy won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for this, in 2015 and 2017. He plays Frank, a degenerate dad, who will scam his own children and screw himself and anything else that grows hair – a cast of diverse characters with diverse difficulties. Not for the faint-hearted or pure.

Best Foreign Crime: Engrenage (Spirale)

A French show five seasons in already, Engrenage is about the intersection of crime and justice in Paris. It heralds a cast both engaging and swoon-worthy (Pierre Clement, anyone? Audrey Fleurot?) with the devious machinations of gangsters, lawyers, cops and politicians front-stage. It won the 2015 International Emmy Award for Best Series. Season six comes out in 2019.

Best Human Drama: Transparent

I watched this US series with my mother. Trans, gay, bisexual characters, a woman rabbi, shucksters from LA, pool parties, drugs, family feuds and survival. Season two upped the ante with its ever so skilful storytelling from the beginnings of the Holocaust. On another level.

Best American Crime: True Detective (both seasons)

Mainly for the music. A bit wankerish in places, with some self-affecting acting by Matthew McConaughey, but the repartee and tension between him and Woody Harrelson was compulsive viewing. Dumb-ish ending, with the clue they found to finish it all. Season two with Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell was better than fans expected, and the soundtrack was just

as seismic as the tunes from season one.

Best Jerseys in Crime Series: Forbrydelson (The Killing)

Need I say more? If you haven’t watched The Killing, the original Scandi-crime global hit (not the US replica), it’s hard to evaluate anything that came after it. Set the bar. All three seasons. And showing that sub-titled TV could be taken to the mainstream, heralded a slew of imitations. Including imitations of Faroe Island knitwear.

Best Plotting in a Crime Series: Bron/Broen (The Bridge)

As well as best car, the ominous olive-green Porsche belonging to the complex and beguiling Saga Norén, The Bridge (Bron/Broen are alternate Swedish and Danish words for bridge and reflect the shared production of the series) has been seen in a hundred countries. No one saw it coming until it was too late. Called ‘the natural successor to The Killing’. It’s true. Season four out in 2018!

Best One You Haven’t Heard Of: Gomorrah

Based on the award-winning book and film by Roberto Saviano, which results in his continued 24-hour protection from the Mafia years later, this is an addictive street-level drama about ordinary people and mafiosi in Napoli, with a great inter-generational rivalry played out in spectacular style. Like peeking into the world of very dangerous people, who happen to be occasionally human.

And as with all great series, the locale is a character unto itself.

Best Brilliantly Weird One: Magnifica 70

A whacky Brazilian series set in the 1970s about a film censor working under a totalitarian regime. With fantastic soundtrack and art direction, it soon drops a gear and exposes something more sinister. Lovely side-stories, indelible characters, like the beautifully named Flint Westwood. Taut stuff. More to come, after a great surprise ending to the capers of season one.

Best One Almost Everyone Watches: Game of Thrones

Not a subject for argument. Okay, season four lost the plot a bit, but the last season came back strong. Who will rule the Seven Kingdoms? Does it matter? Ned Stark’s execution in season one was the killer app that greased the wheels of this enterprise, until Daenerys Targaryen came along with her dragons. Favourite character? Littlefinger. No wait! Arya.

Almost making the list is Spin. And, have you watched … Click. Off.