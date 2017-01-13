Bloody good viewing

Cities gripped by murders, surly detectives, underappreciated sidekicks — who doesn’t love a good whodunnit? Here’s a roundup of the best new crime series on TV. It offers a glut of excellent viewing, so be prepared to settle down on the couch for hours and to speculate wildly.

Maigret

This is the role we’ve been waiting for Rowan Atkinson to play, since, well, Blackadder really. He’s the restrained but kind and complex Jules Maigret (what decent fictional detective isn’t complex?) and he solves crimes in 1950s France.

Get past the "’Allo! ’Allo!" of the Brits being French without actually speaking it, and you’re in for classically good weekly capers.

Season one of Maigret is on repeat on BBC First (DStv channel 119)

Endeavour