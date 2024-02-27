BIG READ: The power and influence of Evangelism in the US
Christianity has always played an important part in US politics, and its founders drew on religious values and rhetoric as the basis for the new country
The US, the UK and Germany are among the most powerful backers of Tel Aviv in the latest phase of the decades-long resistance to the Israeli state’s expansion into Palestinian lands. Each of the three powers ostensibly support Israel politically and unconditionally, yet each has a specific historical driver, an earlier crisis, or sets of beliefs and values that help undergird their support.
The British may be trying to atone for the catastrophe they initiated with the creation of an Israeli state, one of the two calamities of the late 1940s, the other being partitioning of South Asia, and the Germans seem to remain at war with their conscience for the horrors that they inflicted on Europe in the 1930s and 1940s...
