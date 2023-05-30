It's tee time: Standard Bank Pro-Am Series returns
The tournament and its ongoing programme aim to empower women golfers to thrive on the course and in business
The stage is set for the return of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, held in association with Lifestyle Golf and the Women's Professional Golf Association (WPGA) of SA.
This year’s series will host various tournaments at some of the finest golf clubs in the country, where women golfers will battle it out on the greens for the ultimate grand prize.
The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series 2023 will consist of seven Pro-Am events. The first was a one-day Pro-Am event followed by a two-day pro tournament which is underway in KwaZulu-Natal at the Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate until May 31.
The remaining tournaments will take place in the Eastern and Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga — with the final flagship tournament being held at Blair Atholl Golf Estate in Lanseria — one of the top 10 golf courses in SA.
“Standard Bank is once again delighted to be sponsoring this prestigious event,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, head of brand and marketing, consumer & high net-worth (HNW) clients at Standard Bank.
“We are committed to investing in the future of women’s golf, and through our sponsorship of tournaments across provinces, our goal is to provide more opportunities for playing time -enabling golfers to hone their skills.”
The Pro-Am golf development programme, which runs concurrently with the series, will also go ahead again this year. Launched in 2021 by Lifestyle Golf in association with the WPGA and the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, it introduces young girls to the sport.
“Driving the development of female players at all levels equips them for future roles in golfing and business, which will benefit society and the economy,” says Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank’s head of consumer & HNW clients in SA.
The Pro-Am golf development programme is growing, having a wide reach across the country. Thanks to Standard Bank, Lifestyle Golf, in association with the WPGA, has successfully accomplished golf development over the past two years in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng (Orange Farm and Serengeti). A new golf development area will be launched in May 2023 on the Gauteng West Rand.
“This series is about more than just golf,” says Jenny Havenga, founder of Lifestyle Golf and promoter of the series and golf development programme. “It’s about building the nation and connecting professionals with corporate companies. It is also about making golf more accessible to women of all ages, giving our local lady pros playing time and the opportunity to perform on the international arena.
“We are grateful to Standard Bank for recognising our passion for the development of female golfers from a young age. Its investment is integral in assisting us in making a difference and growing women’s golf. We would also like to thank the WPGA for its passion and professionalism.”
Makeke says: “As Africa’s largest bank by assets, we are proud to bring this initiative to life.In addition to enabling growth within the sport, it also gives women and girls the opportunity to forge professional careers for themselves in the golf industry.”
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.