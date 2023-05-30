It's tee time: Standard Bank Pro-Am Series returns

The stage is set for the return of the Standard Bank Pro-Am Series, held in association with Lifestyle Golf and the Women's Professional Golf Association (WPGA) of SA.

This year’s series will host various tournaments at some of the finest golf clubs in the country, where women golfers will battle it out on the greens for the ultimate grand prize.

The Standard Bank Pro-Am Series 2023 will consist of seven Pro-Am events. The first was a one-day Pro-Am event followed by a two-day pro tournament which is underway in KwaZulu-Natal at the Cotswold Downs Golf & Country Estate until May 31.

The remaining tournaments will take place in the Eastern and Western Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga — with the final flagship tournament being held at Blair Atholl Golf Estate in Lanseria — one of the top 10 golf courses in SA.

“Standard Bank is once again delighted to be sponsoring this prestigious event,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, head of brand and marketing, consumer & high net-worth (HNW) clients at Standard Bank.

“We are committed to investing in the future of women’s golf, and through our sponsorship of tournaments across provinces, our goal is to provide more opportunities for playing time -enabling golfers to hone their skills.”