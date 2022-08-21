How women’s growing financial power is unlocking wealth

Platinum group metal producers have suffered a stunning reversal of fortune over the past four months, thanks to a major cost crunch and an impending surplus of 2021’s go-go metal, palladium
Losing one of his most trusted backers will make Ramaphosa more vulnerable
The finance minister says he will step aside if charged over sexual harassment claims, which means the president will have to replace the most important minister in his cabinet for the second time in ...
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
There has been an incremental increase in the number of women sitting around the boardroom since the end of the last millennium. Whether by invitation or through their own initiative, women have had to work hard and be resilient in their pursuit for a career.
According to the January 2022 S&P 500 List, women now hold 32 (6.4%) of the CEO positions at those companies. Worldwide in 2020, women held just 20% of the board director seats, and despite representing half of the world’s total population, only 40% of the global workforce is female.
The global workforce participation rate for women is just under 47% compared to that of men at 72%, according to the International Labour Organisation and, despite the conspicuous 25% difference, some countries have an even wider gap of more than 50%.
These statistics clearly show a lack of female representation both in decision-making as well as in formal employment. Also, for many women, their careers don’t go in a straight line as they may have to balance family commitments such as raising children.
In Africa, where women are over-represented in industries such as retail and hospitality, which we hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment of women has worsened. The Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2021 report revealed 90% of women who lost their jobs during the pandemic did not return to work, and 80% of women-owned businesses with credit needs are either unserved or underserved.
The impact of the pandemic on livelihoods
Women have been left in a particularly vulnerable position due to the inherent disparate landscape in funding and the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women when it comes to childcare responsibilities.
Significant venture capital disparities in funding make the gap even wider.
Raising capital to start or grow a business is a real challenge. Research has found that all-male teams attracted 80% of capital, while all-women-founded companies attracted only 2% of funding.
Other research showed only 2.5% of venture capital funding across Africa went to women-founded or cofounded start-ups. Access to funding is one of the biggest barriers for women who want to either start or scale up their business.
Business owners can raise capital by seeking expert and experienced advisers in international finance centres (IFCs), such as Jersey, a politically and economically stable jurisdiction which offers the right environment to act as an investment gateway for African investors to the UK, European and global markets. Last year, for example, SA fund assets in Jersey rose by 38%, highlighting Jersey’s appeal.1
As an IFC, Jersey plays a critical role as a facilitator of economic activity globally by pooling capital and then redistributing it worldwide, translating to employment opportunities and wage payments for individuals. According to the Centre of Economics and Business Research, between 2017 and 2020, Jersey supported £6bn of Africa’s GDP.
With regards to challenges faced specifically by women, an interesting anomaly is Sub-Saharan Africa, the only region in the world where women entrepreneurs outnumber men. The region also has almost four times more women entrepreneurs than those in Europe. In many cases, this was not a voluntary outcome; socioeconomic drivers such as having to provide for a family are the main driver pushing women forward.
Women bring the diversity dividend. It has been shown that women starting up in business tend to provide an immediate contribution to the economy. Women-founded businesses can deliver higher returns to investors, promote womenpreneurship and inspire their societal peers, which can have a positive knock-on effect on economic prosperity.
Starting a business is not just about passion and a burning desire to solve a societal problem, it’s about ensuring all the processes, requirements and support are available to the founder to make it a success.
Sub-Saharan Africa has almost four times more women entrepreneurs than those in Europe
Jersey is committed to creating an environment that fosters women in entrepreneurship as it’s an important driver of growth for Africa. With extensive experience in providing support to business owners, corporate and families globally, Jersey’s IFC has the international pedigree to appeal to women and entrepreneurs in Africa, helping them grow and protect their wealth.
Creating a sustainable investment platform
For example, in 2021, Standard Bank launched a foundation in Jersey to support the African Women Impact Fund (AWIF), an initiative that will create a sustainable investment platform to grow the number of women asset managers in Africa. The fund was created to strengthen the economic empowerment of African women. Through the AWIF foundation, Jersey’s IFC shows it’s an enabler of funding to African-led organisations in a less demanding and more equitable way.
SA boasts exceptional women entrepreneurs, who are already playing a vital role in jump-starting the economy and getting the country’s food security, job creation and financial stability back on track after a tumultuous year.
To women, wealth is a means to several ends and not the end itself. As women’s focus is not on short-term gains, they tend to outperform investments by men in the long run.2 While women rise in accumulating financial wealth, they are profoundly changing the meaning of wealth by ensuring that more wealth created through womenpreneurship can sustain future generations, communities and the African continent.
On August 11 2022, Dr Rufaro Mucheka hosted the “Perspectives: Women in Leadership — Unicorns in Capital Raising” event exclusively for women in Johannesburg to mark National Women’s Day.
For more information visit the Jersey Finance website.
1. Monterey Insight Jersey Report, 20212. Warwick Business School, 2018
This article was paid for by Jersey Finance.
How women’s growing financial power is unlocking wealth
Jersey Finance is invested in facilitating wealth creation through womenpreneurship, to sustain future generations, communities and our continent
