WEBINAR | 'Take Back Your Power': 2023 Standard Bank SME Summit

The annual Standard Bank SME Summit, in partnership with Business Day, looks to empower small business owners and entrepreneurs, particularly during turbulent times — and this year's event is no different.

Taking place on May 24, the SME Summit will be hosted by radio personality Msizi James and feature a panel of business owners and industry advisers. These experts will share insights and hold open discussions on how SMEs can remain resilient and innovative despite the challenging headwinds in today’s economic climate.

Topics that will be covered include:

Take Back Your Power

Load-shedding continues to be a challenge for small businesses, exacerbating the struggles already faced as a result of the pandemic lockdowns, from which many are still recovering. There are, however, many new business opportunities ripe for the taking as this discussion will highlight.

Welcome to the Gig Economy

This discussion will examine how online marketplaces such as Upwork, Uber Eats and Airbnb allow SMEs to collaborate with service providers and hire talent on demand.

Likewise, business owners and entrepreneurs are now easily able to work with and provide services to clients globally, rather than relying only on a limited local market.

Partnering with Corporates

Many large corporates are actively seeking out partnerships with SMEs, which can provide immense opportunities for growth and profitability.

The focus of this discussion will be on navigating the enterprise supply development and procurement procedures that can often be daunting for SMEs.

Leading from the Front

Entrepreneurs often start their businesses with a passion for their product or service, but soon realise that leading a team requires a different skill set.

This discussion is shaped to provide practical tips and strategies for being an effective leader and setting the example for employees with engaging communication, while cultivating a motivational culture.

Discovering how to compete with larger corporations for top talent by offering more than just employee benefits is also on the agenda.

Event details:

Date: May 24 2023

Time: 9.30am — 12.30pm

Venue: Online

Cost: Free

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.