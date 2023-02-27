Two-year high consumer spending and robust job numbers will give confidence to the Fed to boost rates to tackle inflation, an analyst says
Bringing the trade partnership with the US into peril could have dire consequences for SA
About R350m is needed for 46 state hospitals to get the cables, as intensified power cuts weaken the overburdened public health system
The state visit by the Ugandan president will be the first in more than a decade
The aluminium group expects the figure to drop up to 49% year on year, partly due to a lag in prices between buying and selling metal
Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Washington and its Nato allies are scrambling to dissuade Beijing from providing military aid for Moscow’s war against Ukraine
Siya Kolisi’s team are better placed to retain the title than at any similar buildup stage in the past
The movie also earned Screen Actors Guild awards for Michelle Yeoh and supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis
Q: Which canned energy drink do you recommend?
We are not sure this is the right column for you, perhaps you want to subscribe to an extreme sports rag, complete with an adrenaline-doused acceptance that life is meant to be lived at 200km/h no matter the risks...
Devlin Brown at the Watercooler: You’ll get wings, but hit the ground hard
Canned energy drinks are mostly packed with so much caffeine that they could cause dehydration, heart complications, anxiety and insomnia
