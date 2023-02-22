Journeys through time reawaken a traveller’s awe

Strong global services data prompts concerns of further central bank tightening
Eskom’s rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA’s economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic growth look bleak
SA is is officially at stage 6, which means about 6000MW needs to be removed from the grid
Business Day TV speaks to the Sowetan’s political editor, Fikile Moya
The largest negative contributor to the 0.6% year-on-year decrease in December were retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries
The Reserve Bank’s composite leading business cycle indicator shows momentum in economic activity contracted on a monthly basis
Department of trade, industry & competition is now an active participant in planning, development and management of the zones
Coastal erosion in Tunisia is threatening incomes, infrastructure and agriculture, and its real cost is likely higher than previously estimated
Ghanaian international was a victim of Turkey’s devastating earthquake, leaving his Turkish club, family and friends in mourning
On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’
Like many good travel ideas, this one was conceived in a bookshop. After picking up the dinkiest old book South African Explorers at Hemingway’s in Hermanus, I decided to head for St Helena Bay, where Vasco da Gama landed on November 8 1497.
About 10 years ago I rode to Verneukpan with a remarkably brave woman. She was relatively inexperienced and we rode a lot of difficult sand tracks and mud to get there, but no matter how many times she fell off her motorbike, she got up again and soldiered on...
