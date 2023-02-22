Life

Journeys through time reawaken a traveller’s awe

On the road to St Helena, a diversion reminds Nick Yell that he is merely ‘a flash in the pan’

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 05:00 Nick Yell

Like many good travel ideas, this one was conceived in a bookshop. After picking up the dinkiest old book South African Explorers at Hemingway’s in Hermanus, I decided to head for St Helena Bay, where Vasco da Gama landed on  November 8 1497.  

About 10 years ago I rode to Verneukpan with a remarkably brave woman. She was relatively inexperienced and we rode a lot of difficult sand tracks and mud to get there, but no matter how many times she fell off her motorbike, she got up again and soldiered on...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.