Sustainability at the centre of Samsung innovations

Samsung has always challenged what’s possible with technology, and now the progressive tech giant is taking strides towards putting sustainability at the centre of its innovations.

From eco-conscious materials to global partnerships, Samsung is exploring every opportunity to help power the world with mobile technology that serves as a tool for positive change.

The company’s products are thoughtfully designed to minimise the impact on the environment during their entire life cycle — including power-efficient semiconductor chips, sustainable packaging, energy-saving technology and the ability to upcycle old devices.

Samsung is marrying sustainability and innovation by using recycled materials in its latest smartphones, wearables and accessories.

In addition to its effort to use more eco-conscious materials, including recycled post-consumer materials (PCM), new Galaxy smartphones and tablets such as the Galaxy S22 series contain recycled ocean-bound plastic from discarded fishing nets.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fishing nets are abandoned in and around our oceans. Samsung focused its innovation efforts on this pervasive and hazardous type of plastic waste that is harming marine life and natural ecosystems.