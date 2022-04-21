Sustainability at the centre of Samsung innovations
The company’s products, such as the Galaxy S22 series, are designed to minimise the impact on the environment during their entire life cycle
Samsung has always challenged what’s possible with technology, and now the progressive tech giant is taking strides towards putting sustainability at the centre of its innovations.
From eco-conscious materials to global partnerships, Samsung is exploring every opportunity to help power the world with mobile technology that serves as a tool for positive change.
The company’s products are thoughtfully designed to minimise the impact on the environment during their entire life cycle — including power-efficient semiconductor chips, sustainable packaging, energy-saving technology and the ability to upcycle old devices.
Samsung is marrying sustainability and innovation by using recycled materials in its latest smartphones, wearables and accessories.
In addition to its effort to use more eco-conscious materials, including recycled post-consumer materials (PCM), new Galaxy smartphones and tablets such as the Galaxy S22 series contain recycled ocean-bound plastic from discarded fishing nets.
Every year, hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fishing nets are abandoned in and around our oceans. Samsung focused its innovation efforts on this pervasive and hazardous type of plastic waste that is harming marine life and natural ecosystems.
With help from like-minded partners, Samsung found a way to repurpose the plastic into a new, high-performance material that can be incorporated into critical components of the Galaxy S22 series.
From now on, more Galaxy devices will play a small part in reducing plastic waste in our oceans. The aim is to reduce the environmental impact of its products so people can live more sustainable lives with affordable, energy-efficient electronics and appliances.
By 2025, Samsung aims to incorporate recycled material in all products, eliminate plastics in packaging, achieve zero standby power consumption for smartphone chargers, and divert all waste from landfills at manufacturing facilities across the globe. Samsung will continue developing innovative technology that bridges barriers, connects communities and addresses the climate crisis.
The company believes that everyone has a role to play in providing innovative solutions that will protect the planet for generations to come. The company understands that its efforts need to match its scale, influence and the magnitude of the entire Galaxy ecosystem around the world.
The integration of sustainable practices across each stage of production is crucial to minimising environmental impact and building a better future for global communities and the next generation of innovators.
This article was paid for by Samsung.