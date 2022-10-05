A walk by the seaside down memory lane

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The agency is smartly trying to harness its vital network and reclaim business it ceded to private companies
Water restrictions come as the SA Weather Service issued a warning of extremely hot and dry conditions over large parts of the Highveld
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
The Numsa-linked underwriter also says its application suspends a high court order that it be placed under final curatorship
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
The bid has the support of European football’s governing body and the three governments
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
In an attempt to take a walk down nostalgia lane — literally — my wife Annette and I cadge some expiring timeshare points from my old mother and make our way to The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel for a weekend; away from the quietude of our home in bucolic Bot River.
One of the greatest rewards of being the nominated caretaker of my folks’ tiny Chelsea cottage in old Bantry Bay when they retired to Hermanus was that we got to walk the promenade often. These outings not only exfoliated our dusty lungs with salty ozone, they allowed us to experience the fascinating cross-section of Cape Town life that exists here...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A walk by the seaside down memory lane
Nicholas Yell visits Sea Point in Cape Town to take in the scenes and people along its promenade
In an attempt to take a walk down nostalgia lane — literally — my wife Annette and I cadge some expiring timeshare points from my old mother and make our way to The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel for a weekend; away from the quietude of our home in bucolic Bot River.
One of the greatest rewards of being the nominated caretaker of my folks’ tiny Chelsea cottage in old Bantry Bay when they retired to Hermanus was that we got to walk the promenade often. These outings not only exfoliated our dusty lungs with salty ozone, they allowed us to experience the fascinating cross-section of Cape Town life that exists here...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.