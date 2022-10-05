×

A walk by the seaside down memory lane

Nicholas Yell visits Sea Point in Cape Town to take in the scenes and people along its promenade

05 October 2022 - 05:00 Nicholas Yell

In an attempt to take a walk down nostalgia lane — literally — my wife Annette and I cadge some expiring timeshare points from my old mother and make our way to The Peninsula All-Suite Hotel for a weekend; away from the quietude of our home in bucolic Bot River.  

One of the greatest rewards of being the nominated caretaker of my folks’ tiny Chelsea cottage in old Bantry Bay when they retired to Hermanus was that we got to walk the promenade often. These outings not only exfoliated our dusty lungs with salty ozone, they allowed us to experience the fascinating cross-section of Cape Town life that exists here...

