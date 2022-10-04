×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life

BIG READ: Growing up in Africa’s most toxic town

New information come to light makes Yvonne Fontyn re-evaluate her birthplace of Kabwe, Zambia

BL Premium
04 October 2022 - 05:00 Yvonne Fontyn

It’s true that the older you get, the more clearly you remember the past, whereas you last week seems a blur.

I remember vividly the time I spent in Kabwe, the mining town called Broken Hill in what, until Zambian independence in 1964, was the British protectorate of Northern Rhodesia. Over the past few years I have been researching Kabwe to write a book about a town that is remarkable in so many ways...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.