Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée: This invigorating men’s fragrance redefines freshness

The distinctive new scent from Hermès was inspired by the idea of a frozen earth awakening from slumber in spring — ‘the heat of ice’

23 September 2022 - 10:04
Sponsored
The frosted look of Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée's refillable bottle gives it the appearance of having been artfully carved from a block of ice.
Image: Supplied/Hermès

We often imagine that freshness is something that is instant and short-lived; it's synonymous with a certain lightness, says perfumer Christine Nagel of Hermès.

Nagel sought to challenge these preconceived notions with Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée — the latest addition to the Terre d’Hermes collection of men's fragrances, which take their name from the French word for “earth”.

Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée combines the vigour of citron with the intense freshness of juniper berries and the power of Timut pepper.
Image: Supplied/Hermès

This invigorating scent captures the intense and lasting freshness of a frozen landscape and the explosion of life when spring arrives and the frosts thaw — it's the scent of the earth awakening from slumber, “the heat of ice”.

“Timut pepper, juniper berry and citron, for me, represent and convey this feeling: this very fresh, crisp and powerful facet, this frisson, even,” says Nagel. 

The icy freshness of these star ingredients is masterfully juxtaposed with the warmth of the woody, mineral notes characteristic of the original Terre d'Hermes.

“There is this warmth of the earth, and at the same time, incorporating this frosty aspect gives [the fragrance] a real signature, that I would say is different and highly distinctive,” Nagel adds.

A spritz of this unique fragrance will tell you that Nagel succeeded in her mission: Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée is a reminder that freshness doesn't have to be fleeting. In fact, it can be synonymous with intensity and surprise.

Shop Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée at Woolworths.

This article was paid for by Prestige Cosmetics.

