Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée: This invigorating men’s fragrance redefines freshness

This invigorating scent captures the intense and lasting freshness of a frozen landscape and the explosion of life when spring arrives and the frosts thaw — it's the scent of the earth awakening from slumber, “the heat of ice”.

“Timut pepper, juniper berry and citron, for me, represent and convey this feeling: this very fresh, crisp and powerful facet, this frisson, even,” says Nagel.

The icy freshness of these star ingredients is masterfully juxtaposed with the warmth of the woody, mineral notes characteristic of the original Terre d'Hermes.

“There is this warmth of the earth, and at the same time, incorporating this frosty aspect gives [the fragrance] a real signature, that I would say is different and highly distinctive,” Nagel adds.

A spritz of this unique fragrance will tell you that Nagel succeeded in her mission: Terre d’Hermès Eau Givrée is a reminder that freshness doesn't have to be fleeting. In fact, it can be synonymous with intensity and surprise.

