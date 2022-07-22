Roarsome photo ops: Tiger Canyon is the only place in SA to snap wild tigers roaming free

Every now and again a place of exceptional beauty is discovered. It’s a place that must be visited in person to fully appreciate why it's so appealing to the eye — and to the soul. Photographers understand this feeling well, which is why so many of them are drawn to Tiger Canyon Private Game Reserve in the Free State.

This sanctuary is located on the edge of SA's second-largest dam, the Vanderkloof. Alongside this majestic body of water lies a band of rolling hills, which, upon closer inspection, are a geological wonderland of rugged rocky ridges. And in the middle of it all is a deep canyon cut into the countryside — a dramatic feature that comes as quite a surprise amid the golden grasslands for which the region is known.

Tiger Canyon is quite unlike any other game reserve in Africa; it's a photographer’s dream come true, with cheetahs and tigers stalking across the landscape before striking a pose.

In fact, this conservation haven is one of few places where you can see wild tigers roaming free outside their native Asia. Some have said it's possibly the best place in the world to capture images of these endangered striped cats.