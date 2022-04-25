How wild tigers came to roam the rugged plains of the Free State

“If we are to restore stability between the forces of nature and ourselves, then we need to start rewilding the world now,” says legendary environmental activist Sir David Attenborough.

Along the banks of the Vanderkloof Dam in the Free State, you'll find a sanctuary where Attenborough's words have been brought to life through its innovative conservation efforts: Tiger Canyon Private Game Reserve.

This one-of-a-kind escape is one of few places where you'll have the opportunity to see wild tigers roaming free outside their native Asia. Some have said it's possibly the best place in the world to capture images of these majestic animals. Photographers find the rugged landscape, the golden Free State colours and, of course, the tigers themselves very compelling subject matter.

Tigers aren't the only big cats that may strike a pose for the reserve's camera-wielding guests when they're out on a game drive — it's home to many cheetah too. In fact, Tiger Canyon was born out of the desire to conserve both of these incredible creatures, which have become endangered due to the loss of their natural habitats to human settlements.