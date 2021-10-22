Embark on an adventure with wild tigers — in the middle of SA

When you’re driving along certain highways of SA, the big blue skies and the wide-open grasslands stretching like a golden blanket to the horizon are a sure sign that you’re in the Free State.

These rolling vistas are synonymous with peace and tranquillity. Now imagine an off-grid lodge, perched on the edge of a rugged canyon that winds its way through the grasslands, so far from the closest town that there’s zero light-glow at night. Add the allure of the huge Vanderkloof Dam, and the setting is perfect for an unforgettable getaway — just you and a few close friends on an adventure of the soul, being treated to an exclusive big-cat safari by a professional guide happy to explain why there’s a wild population of tigers in Africa.

Tiger Canyon Private Game Reserve is possibly the best place in the world to see and photograph wild tigers. Safari lovers from all over the world come (when they can travel!) to experience these tigers living naturally in an African habitat and hunting the same prey as lions and leopards.