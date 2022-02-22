Australia ready to welcome back skilled migrant workers

When Covid-19 hit in 2019, Australia was one of the first countries to close its borders in an effort to stop the virus from spreading to its population.

But two years later, with vaccination numbers on the rise and Covid-19 protocols in place, Australia is looking to get back to a normal life.

The borders are starting to reopen to travellers, international students are being welcomed back, and offshore skilled migrant labour won’t be far behind, says Sable International, a company specialising in cross-border financial and immigration advice and solutions.

Historically, Australia has been a country built on migrant labour, and bringing skilled migrants into the country has helped develop the economy.

But despite skilled migrant labour being such a fundamental building block of the Australian economy, when Covid-19 hit, the Australian government focused its support on local businesses and its own citizens. Temporary migrant workers had no choice but to return home when their industries shut down.

This means that Australia now has a shortage of temporary workers across myriad of industries such as construction, engineering, nursing and ICT, to name just a few.

The government has invested a lot of money in infrastructure projects, building roads, railways and hospitals and while this is great for the country, it has put extra pressure on an already strained labour market.

Now that the world is coming out of lockdown, Australia is in a position where it can welcome skilled migrants back to the country and do something to address these shortages.

This is why Sable International predicts that, from July 1 2022 when the federal government sets the new budget for the year, it will also increase the amount of visa nominations available to the state governments. Individuals in these shortage areas can then be invited to apply for visas.