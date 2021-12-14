How studying abroad can be a springboard to immigration

The US: The F1 student visa

Of the “big four”, it's hardest to get en route to permanent residency in the US, but it is possible.

While the US doesn't have a post-study visa option, an F1 student visa holder is generally entitled to up to one year of post-completion practical training.

During this time, it's possible to secure employment and gain work experience, after which your employer can sponsor you for one of the following visas:

H-1B visa: A non-immigrant work visa that allows US employers to hire foreign workers for speciality jobs that require a bachelor's degree or the equivalent.

EB-2: For professionals holding advanced university degrees and people of exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business.

EB-3: For skilled workers, professionals and other workers.

Both EB visas are immigrant or “green card” visas, while the H-1B is granted for three years and can then be extended for a further three years. (Note that the H-1B can't be extended beyond six years).

Because the H-1B visa is a dual intent visa, that means that you have the option to submit paperwork for a green card, in other words an EB-2 or EB-3 visa, if you meet the requirements.

Canada: The postgraduation work permit

Unlike the US, Canada offers students a postgraduation work permit (PGWP) provided you took a course that's at least two years long.

This PGWP can last anywhere from eight months to three years, depending on the length of the initial course.

This enables you to gain valuable Canadian work experience and, with enough experience, many foreign nationals become eligible for the country's permanent residency programmes:

Canadian experience class (CEC)

Federal skilled worker (FSW)

Federal skilled trades (FST)

Provincial nomination programmes (PNP)

Quebec immigration programmes.

The UK: The graduate and skilled worker visas

You have two options to stay in the UK after you've successfully completed your studies:

1. The graduate visa

You can switch from a student visa to a graduate visa, which allows you to stay in the country and work, or look for work, for two years. If you have a PhD or other doctoral qualification, you'll be able to stay for three years.

You don’t have to have a job offer to qualify for this visa.

The graduate visa cannot be extended, but you can switch to a skilled worker visa to extend your stay.

After holding a skilled worker visa for five years, you can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) and, after holding ILR for 12 months, you can apply for citizenship.

2. Skilled worker visa

You're now able to switch from a study visa to a skilled worker visa without leaving the UK.

Students can switch to a skilled worker visa more easily because they'll enter the job market under the new entrant regulations, which have a lower salary requirement.

Australia: The temporary graduate visa

Australia also has a postgraduate visa that students can take advantage of. Called the temporary graduate visa (subclass 485 visa), it's for international students who have recently graduated with a degree from an Australian institution.

This visa lets you live, work and study in the country for between two and four years, depending on the length of your study programme.

While it's possible to go from a graduate visa (subclass 485 visa) to a permanent resident visa — either skilled nominated visa (subclass 190 visa) or employer nomination scheme visa (subclass 186 visa) — this isn't always the case because of the work experience required.

However, there are other visa “stepping stones” that you can use to bridge the gap such as a training visa (subclass 407 visa) or a temporary skill shortage visa (subclass 482 visa).

Ireland: The third level graduate programme

The Emerald Isle isn't a place students immediately think of when considering studying abroad, but many Irish universities feature on lists of the world's most popular international institutions.

With many big corporations such as Microsoft, Apple and Google operating in Ireland, it’s an attractive destination for immigration as well as furthering your education.