Legal changes set to open up new routes to UK citizenship

“The provisions in the bill are meant to combat historical unfairness and injustice in earlier British nationality law, something I have seen affect my clients again and again,” says Mishal Patel, director of citizenship and immigration at Sable International, a company specialising in cross-border financial and immigration advice and solutions.

“Just because their ancestors born in the UK were women, or just because their ancestors happened to be born outside marriage, as descendants of those ancestors, they were not able to become British citizens.”

The pending legislation would make British citizenship available to numerous people who were previously denied it.

Descendants of illegitimate parents or grandparents

Historically, British nationality law defined a “father” as the person married to your mother.

If your father was not married to your mother at the time of your birth, you were considered “illegitimate” and he could not pass down British nationality to you.

Additionally, if your mother was still legally married to another man at the time of your birth, even if they were separated, you could not inherit British citizenship from your biological father.