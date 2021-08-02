Life The ups and downs of coffee consumption BL PREMIUM

A new study that links drinking coffee with dementia and stroke may be a bitter brew for keen imbibers to swallow. But it seems that, like with all our legal vices, moderation is the key, and the effects will vary from one individual to another.

The study, done at the University of South Australia (UniSA) and involving 17,702 UK Biobank participants aged 37-73, found that people who drink six or more cups of coffee a day have a 53% increased risk of developing dementia and a higher risk of stroke. It concluded that high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes, leading to an increased risk of dementia...