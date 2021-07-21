Safari operators mull cutting travel agent fees to boost conservation

“We don’t have a lot of time,” says Beks Ndlovu, founder of African Bush Camps, of the scramble to preserve Africa’s wilderness areas, which are increasingly threatened by environmental factors such as climate change, human-wildlife conflict and a lack of funding. With 15 lodges across Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia, Ndlovu is on the front lines of a battle that he says “is closing in on us”.

Nvodlu is among the safari operators that have realised in the past year that the current tourism model needs a rethink, despite decades of insistence that visitor revenues would sustain wilderness areas, surrounding villages and the animals. That is partly because of Covid-19, which halted visitor revenues and left tourism-funded reserves across Africa unable to pay their rangers and antipoaching units. And it is partially due to long-accepted industry norms, which include hefty travel agent commissions that chip away at profits that can be directed towards conservation.

After months of scrutinising their balance sheets, a radical band of change makers is rethinking the business model of the safari industry — questioning the travel agency fees, requesting that more money be redirected into conservation and creating transparency about where travellers’ money is actually going.

Their hope is to tip the scales into balance so tourism dollars are not leaking out to middlemen but rather fortifying the communities and conservancies that travellers are paying to visit. Big ambitions translate into big risks (such as limiting the client base) that could imperil business overall. Still, those involved see no other way of securing these wilderness areas for generations.

Generating leads



Most travellers heading on safari in Africa use travel agents to help untangle the complicated logistics that can be hard to understand from afar. The amount of work the agents do can vary greatly. While some weave together complicated one-of-a-kind itineraries, others just repeatedly copy and paste the same trip package.

Usually, safari companies pay for these services through commissions; without the agents, operators have a harder time generating leads through marketing, and an agent’s referral can warrant as much as 40% of the total trip cost. That could mean $20,000 off a $50,000 booking, leaving the remainder to cover such costs as labour, operations, admin, food and upkeep.

Each safari company works differently. For African Bush Camps, more than 50% of gross turnover goes back to the staff, who are hired from local communities. Just 2.5% of the turnover is left for conservation and community initiatives, which are run through an in-house foundation.